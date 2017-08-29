Giving back: The best ways to help after Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- We're not all superheroes but we can still help out the folks affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Trusted World is a non-profit organization with donation sites all over North Texas. At the collection sites, you can drop off everything from clothing, to food, for victims of disaster. This way, you won't slow things down at local shelters housing evacuees.

"They're trying to deal with the people there," said Kim Stepniak of Trusted World. "They're trying to get them housed, they're trying to get them fed. We are set up to take the raw donations in, to organize them by size/by gender and then, organizations are able to order for free from us directly and get exactly what they need."

If you can't make it out to a Trusted World site, there are several ways to donate without even leaving your couch.

In the Dallas-Ft. Worth area, the main website for Hurricane Harvey donations is https://dallashelpforharvey.net/.

If you'd rather text, you can automatically donate $10 to American Red Cross relief efforts by texting the word 'HARVEY' to the number 90999.

And we can't forget about the fur babies. The SPCA is accepting donations to help any animals displaced by the hurricane on their website.

Now, you just have to decide how you want to help.