Trump heads to Texas as administration announces weapons changes

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- When police come face-to-face with protesters, things can get really bad. Especially when tear gas, grenades, and military-type gear are involved! An Obama-era ban that actually limits police from using such weapons will get the boot by the Trump administration.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced they're lifting limits on military weapons for police. According to Sessions, this move is all part of a plan to boost federal support for local police and to crack down on crime.

This isn't the only thing the administration has scratched out from the Obama-era.

Days before Harvey hit, Trump rolled back an order mandating flood standards for our nation's infrastructure. Obama required the federal government to take climate change and sea level rise in consideration when constructing roads and buildings.

Meanwhile, President Trump's coming to Texas on Tuesday to visit the hard hit areas.

"It is a historic amount of water, there's never been anything like it," Trump said in a presser. "When you watch the spirit and the enthusiasm and the helping each other, I think even in Finland they'd say it's been pretty incredible."

Before he makes his trip to the south, Trump had a one-on-one with President of Finland, Sauli Niinisto at the White House.

Besides discussing ISIS and climate change, Niinisto gave his condolences.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Texas and Louisiana, they and you, Mr. President have shown strength," Niinisto added.