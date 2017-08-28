Mom charged with DUI after 11-year-old son reports her from car

Deputy Gilderson conducts DUII investigation after 11 year old boy calls 9-1-1 from car to report mom is driving drunk. pic.twitter.com/ihhE43xN87 — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) August 27, 2017

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – A woman whose son reported her for drunken driving was arrested over the weekend in Washington County, Oregon, according to deputies.

About 9:30 p.m. Saturday, an 11-year-old boy called saying that his mother was driving under the influence while he was in the car with her, television station KPTV in Portland reported.

Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving. https://t.co/tCNZcx8VQi pic.twitter.com/NCYGmOGBji — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) August 28, 2017

Deputies said two other drivers reported the woman as well.

Washington County Deputies said they stopped her on Southwest Oleson and Garden Home Road.

The driver, identified as Nicole Norris, was arrested after deputies said she failed a sobriety test, according to deputies.

The boy is now staying with relatives.