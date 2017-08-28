Flood victims have to watch what’s IN the water too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX -- As Harvey victims are trying to save themselves and get to higher ground, now there's another warning: beware of wildlife, especially alligators!

A Houston woman spotted a gator floating around in her backyard, but not just one gator. In Arlene Gonzalez Kelsch's Facebook video, she says, "Now it looks like there's not only him, but now him!"

That's right, two of them! That's enough to make us say "See ya later, alligator!"

Gators aren't the only thing floating in the waters. Fire ants are trying to stay afloat, too.

A bizarre sight shows an island made of only ants. It keeps them safe, for the most part, until they reach dry land.

This is a cluster of fire ants! They connect themselves together to create air pockets and float so they don't drown. Very crafty! 😱🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜 #HurricaneHarvey #Fireants A post shared by Dylan Schlundt (@dylanschlundt) on Aug 27, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

For humans, don't even think about touching it, or alligators for that matter because both can kill you.

It's hard enough leaving everything behind because of the water. It's another to fear for your life because of what lurks above and below.