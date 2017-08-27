Trump coming to Texas Tuesday to survey Harvey damage

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Trump's meeting (and tweeting) his Harvey moment.
As Tropical Storm Harvey pummeled Texas, President Trump initially responded in characteristic fashion: He turned to Twitter. But his tweeting spree didn't start with Texas. Nope, it started with a book review:
Then he sort of mentioned Texas when he posted this:
The President officially decided he's coming to Texas on Tuesday, August 31.
It gets better! He then started talking about taking a trip to Missouri:
Ummm....what? He eventually got back to Harvey:
Then the focus shifted yet again, this time to Mexico and the wall:
Then NAFTA:
Then back again on Harvey:
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later announced Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday to review the state's efforts to recover from Hurricane Harvey.
Glad to see you're back on track, Mr. President.