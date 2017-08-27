Trump coming to Texas Tuesday to survey Harvey damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Trump's meeting (and tweeting) his Harvey moment.

As Tropical Storm Harvey pummeled Texas, President Trump initially responded in characteristic fashion: He turned to Twitter. But his tweeting spree didn't start with Texas. Nope, it started with a book review:

A great book by a great guy, highly recommended! https://t.co/3jbDDN8YmJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Then he sort of mentioned Texas when he posted this:

Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with. Thousands rescued. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

The President officially decided he's coming to Texas on Tuesday, August 31.

I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

It gets better! He then started talking about taking a trip to Missouri:

I will also be going to a wonderful state, Missouri, that I won by a lot in '16. Dem C.M. is opposed to big tax cuts. Republican will win S! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Ummm....what? He eventually got back to Harvey:

Wow - Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Then the focus shifted yet again, this time to Mexico and the wall:

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Then NAFTA:

We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Then back again on Harvey:

Going to a Cabinet Meeting (tele-conference) at 11:00 A.M. on #Harvey. Even experts have said they've never seen one like this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Major rescue operations underway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later announced Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday to review the state's efforts to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Glad to see you're back on track, Mr. President.