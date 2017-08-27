The good and bad of the Cowboys dress rehearsal

ARLINGTON, TX — It was the dress rehearsal game for the Cowboys last night, where the starters play a full half of preseason football. While the Boys topped the Raiders 24-20, the critics have mixed reviews.

So the good first: Jaylon Smith played again and looked solid and Taco Charlton got another sack and introduced a new taco celebration.

“I left it up to them so they were letting me know if they wanted beef tacos or chicken tacos so I was fixing it up for all of them,” said Charlton about his new sack celebration.

Dak and the starting offense also had some great moments.

“I think that was a good half for us offensively to just go in there and as I said there was things we stopped ourselves on,” said Prescott. “But for the most part we got in a rhythm, we felt good and I think we’re ready to go.”

Now the bad. The offensive line erased several huge plays with penalties, Oakland burned the secondary twice for two touchdowns, and worst of all the team may have lost starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens for the year.

“That’s my brother, I love him,” Jaylon Smith said about Hitchens. “I don’t really know what’s going on, I don’t want to comment on it but I love him.”

So we’ll give this game 3 stars out of 5. Hopefully that this last dress rehearsal has the team ready to really perform on opening night.