Real Housewives of Dallas and a smartphone app help lost dogs make it home

DALLAS--If The Real Housewives of Dallas is your guilty pleasure, you know already that housewife LeeAnne Locken has a hard surface.

But, she's a big softy for her dogs, Carly and Chief.

After Monday night's watch party for the show, Locken went from a Real Housewife, to really worried, after she came home to find her dogs were missing.

"It feels like my heart has been ripped out of my body," Locken recounted. "Like I can't breathe."

After searching her neighborhood for hours, Locken saw a post on the "Nextdoor" smartphone app with a pic showing her pups were safe and sound.

"I went on, and within 30 seconds there was a picture of them. I was like 'Oh my God, I've gotta go! They're like two streets over!'"

The crazy part is, Locken's neighbors were watching her show they heard the dogs scratching at their door.

"He goes, 'LeeAnne it was the weirdest thing. We were watching The Real Housewives of Dallas and the next thing we know, your dogs were right there...I think they heard your voice on my tv and that's why they came to the house," Locken said.

For now, Locken's making sure these pups don't head out on any more surprise adventures.