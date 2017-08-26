Mayweather vs McGregor: Who are you betting on?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- It's finally fight night for Mayweather and McGregor!

We're getting last minute predictions from the only place you can trust -- the barbershop.

"I'm watching the fight live," one man getting a haircut at Corn's Cutz in DeSoto told NewsFix. "I'm not looking at my phone at all."

So who's going to walk away with the win? Most of the guys think Mayweather's streak won't be broken tonight.

"Mayweather can't go out on his 50th fight and lose to an MMA fighter," one man said.

But not everybody's on the "Money Team."

"Floyd is 40. Conor's like 29 or something like that; he's younger, he's a heavier guy," another man debated.

These fighters are two of the biggest trash talkers in the game, and tonight, we'll see who can back it up.