Hurricane Harvey: 1 dead, multiple reported injuries

ROCKPORT — Hurricane Harvey has killed 1 person and injured 12 – 14 people, according to the Austin-American Statesman.

Aransas County Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills, Jr. says the unidentified person was killed in a fire after being trapped in the home.

Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical storm, hit the Texas coast late last night and has caused widespread damage to Rockport and other costal communities and cities.

Over 300,000 people are without power along the coast, with a water-boiling advisory in effect in Corpus Christi.

This is a developing story.