Facebook and Instagram crash during Hurricane Harvey

MENLO PARK, CA -- #FacebookDown! #InstagramDown!
The social media sites were on the fritz Saturday morning, reportedly due to maintenance, leaving everyone really confused. Normally, a case of FOMO isn't a huge deal, but for us Texans, Facebook and Insta's outage meant people couldn't keep up with Hurricane Harvey to see if their loved ones were safe!
So of course, people ran to the only other platform left: Twitterverse, and they were not having it.
One person tweeted:
This guy was so pissed off, he tagged President Trump:
While some Facebookers and Instagrammers were behind on their memes, Texans just wanted the deets on Harvey.
Thankfully, the social sites are back up and running, and people can see who's safe again.