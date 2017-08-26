Facebook and Instagram crash during Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENLO PARK, CA -- #FacebookDown! #InstagramDown!

The social media sites were on the fritz Saturday morning, reportedly due to maintenance, leaving everyone really confused. Normally, a case of FOMO isn't a huge deal, but for us Texans, Facebook and Insta's outage meant people couldn't keep up with Hurricane Harvey to see if their loved ones were safe!

So of course, people ran to the only other platform left: Twitterverse, and they were not having it.

One person tweeted:

#facebookdown would happen during a hurricane when family and friends are contacting me from all over. 😖😖 — Allegra Shea (@AllegrainIraq) August 26, 2017

This guy was so pissed off, he tagged President Trump:

@realDonaldTrump Facebook down right now for scheduled maintainence??? During a hurricane ??? Really !!!! — Deplorable Carla (@TrumpTrainOnly) August 26, 2017

While some Facebookers and Instagrammers were behind on their memes, Texans just wanted the deets on Harvey.

Thankfully, the social sites are back up and running, and people can see who's safe again.