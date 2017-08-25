President Trump slams Senator Bob Corker via Twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can go ahead and add Bob Corker to the list of Republicans slammed this week by President Trump!

It's no secret after Charlottesville the president received a load of backlash about the way he handled the situation, including this zinger from Tennessee Senator Bob Corker.

"The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful."

Corker's statement didn't get too much of a reaction out of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee. She said, "I think that's a ridiculous and outrageous claim that doesn't dignify a response from this podium."

But it was a different story on social media early Friday morning with the president taking to Twitter and hitting Corker with this:

Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in '18. Tennessee not happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

President Trump may have a point, it wasn't too long ago Corker was all for team Trump. But hey, according to Huckabee, "the relationships are fine."

That might also ring true for Jewish - American, White House Economic Official Gary Cohn. Who despite urging Trump to do more against neo-Nazis, is staying on the team.

And while there might be a Republican rebellion happening right before our eyes, let's just hope it doesn't turn into a political cold war.