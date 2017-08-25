DFW hospitals are taking in NICU babies during Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS --Hurricane Harvey is causing a lot of commotion, but people from all over are doing their part to help those who need it as Harvey makes landfall.

Cook Children's and Children's Health in DFW teamed up to keep our next generation safe from the storms.

"Children's Health and Cook Children's have come together to help transport NICU babies from Driscoll in Corpus Christi to care here in North Texas, out of harm's way," Scott Summerall from Children's Health in Dallas said. "It's a lot to orchestrate in a very short period of time. We at Children's Health coordinate with Cook Children's to make sure that we're getting the right care, at the right time, to these children at the right place, and the safest place, which is in North Texas."

People aren't just running north to wait out the weather. A team from MedStar geared up and made the trip down to help when Harvey hits. The AMBUS is fully stocked with loads of medical and communications equipment that will keep the team fully prepared.

No matter where you are, this hurricane is a big one, and every little bit helps.