Chew on This: Soulgood Food Truck triumphs after tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Cynthia Nevels is a chef and health food enthusiast, looking to bring a dose of deliciousness to folks in DFW with her food truck – Soulgood. From the peach cobbler pancakes to the Vin Diezel chili dog, to the No Cluckin' Way sandwich – it’s hard to believe everything is either vegan or vegetarian. Well her truck comes with a testimony.

"Back in 2010, my son, who was born with cystic fibrosis, needed an organ transplant – a double organ transplant – to live,” Nevels told Newsfix. “And I felt like his quality of life was out of my hands. And the only thing that I could control to help him while he was waiting for organs during that time was feeding him healthy foods."

So she went to the kitchen to create.

"I started playing around with more recipes, looking at alternatives for our traditional fast food because I do believe fast food is killing us,” Nevels said.

And her passion sparked a business.

"After he received his transplant and we got the okay for him to return home, people were telling me that I should do something with these recipes that I created,” Nevels said. "So I decided in 2012 to go ahead and launch Soulgood. And I started at the Dallas Farmer's Market as a matter of fact."

And her son was right there by her side.

"He had literally just gotten out of the hospital that day,” Nevels told Newsfix.

But sadly, he didn't make it long enough to see Soulgood become the food truck it is today. He died from complications from the organ transplant in 2015.

"I really had to come to grips as to whether or not I wanted to continue,” Nevels said.

But she did. And now, Nevels is on a mission to help people live longer, healthier lives – especially when it comes to the black community.

"More African American women especially actually care more about eating healthier options on a weekly basis than they used to,” Nevels said. "I'm grateful that more people are waking up to see that they don't have to eat fried chicken, they don't have to eat steak every day."

And when asked what she thinks her son is thinking, as he looks down on his hardworking mom?

"I believe right now, even on the hard days, he's encouraging me, he's proud of me, he's smiling, he's probably making jokes on the mistakes and the burnt food sometimes that I have,” Nevels laughs. "I'm grateful to have had him here with me, for the short period that we had. And I'm grateful that I get to share what we had, with hundreds and hundreds of people."

Here's to Chef Nevels, and her courageous quest to save people – one plate at a time.