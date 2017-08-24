Rangers announce new stadium’s name–and it’s pretty familiar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON — It may still be two and a half years before the first pitch is thrown at the new Rangers Stadium, but today we got the official announcement on what the ballpark will be called: Globe Life Field!

OK, so only one word changed, but you better get used to it, because this name will be around for awhile.

“The naming rights will run through the year 2048 and we look forward to raising several championship pennants together here in Arlington for our great fans,” Joe Januszewski, Executive Vice President of the Texas Rangers, said.

So the names between the old and new ballpark will stay almost exactly the same, but maybe that’s okay, with all the name changes the old stadium went through. It started as the Ballpark in Arlington, became Ameriquest Field in Arlington, then Rangers Ballpark in Arlington and finally Globe Life Park.

Of course, the new Globe Life Field will have one big difference.

“We are so looking forward to air conditioned Globe Life Field,” Arlington Mayor Pro Tem Sheri Capehart said.

Yeah the AC may not hurt too much in July. And hey, here’s some more good news: since the Rangers signed the naming rights deal with Globe Life back in 2014, the team has a pretty nice win percentage, going 161-143 so far when they play at home. So maybe it’s a good luck charm.

In the end, fans don’t care too much where the team plays, or what the stadium is named, as long as the Rangers win. Of course, let’s be honest: we’ll all keep calling it the Ballpark forever.