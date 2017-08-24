Quakecon shakes up Grapevine this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAPEVINE-- Hundreds of people are expected at QuakeCon at the Gaylord Texan this weekend. Among the gamers, you can find tons of vendors showcasing the latest and greatest in gaming.

Brian Jeffreys and his son Adam are part of Nonpareil, a non-profit group out of Plano that makes video games for PCs and mobile devices. What sets the company apart is its programmers. They're adults with autism.

“We’re so excited to be here at QuakeCon because NonPareil is a non-profit and we work with adults on the autism spectrum to help them learn technology skills like building video games,” Brian Jeffereys said.

So these guys are creating job opportunities for people who often have a tough time finding jobs.

“We meet so many young people with autism who come and say 'I tried college and it didn’t work out for me, I tried to find a job they won't hire me because I don`t have the skills to interview.' So what we're trying to do is give them the confidence and the skills to be able to really do something. To have artistic and world design and computer programing and all kinds of skills.”

The game you can download now for PC and mobile is called “Lightwire.”

“I definitely say its a game of a lot of first for us as a studio, like doing image cut scenes, characters, that kind of thing and it’s a little rough, mainly, but it`s pretty good,” Adam Jeffereys said

“Lightwire” is available now from the app store and Steam. As for QuakeCon, it all ends on Saturday, but until then it`s game on.