Join the Club: Learn how to pop, pop, pop with Afrikopop

GRAND PRAIRIE -- Wanna learn how to wind it up and werk it out? The traditional sounds of Africa combined with high intensity workouts will get you there.

Afrikopop was created when Kosolu “Kasa” Ananti was at a party with her friends and her impressive dance moves caught their eye. After teaching them a few moves she decided to combine her love of fitness with her love of African pop music.

"I was born in Houston to Nigerian immigrants so when it comes to our culture it’s very much in the music, it’s in the food and it's in the dance for every occasion we're either singing or dancing or eating," said Ananti.

The class starts off with electrifying beats and dance moves you could take from class to the dance floor.

"The dance moves are awesome most of it involves lots of your core and its very high energy at times there are some very sensual moves so it's really fun for women," said Jasmine Ward.

Although the class celebrates African culture members of all ethnic backgrounds were in attendance, learning how to wind it up!

Coming off of their Afrikopop at the Park season at Klyde Warren Park, Ananti says she plans on hosting more free events for the community.

Here’s how you can join the club at Afrikopop.