Drivers head south despite Hurricane Harvey forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLOWER MOUND-- If you're heading to the coast this weekend, you may want to re-think your plans.

Tropical Storm Harvey is now a hurricane, and it looks like he's headed to Texas.

But, judging by the traffic heading south on I-45, some folks just can't stay away.

Regardless of why you're fighting the storm, the Flower Mound Fire Department is heading to San Antonio with their medical unit just in case you need help.

"They're even thinking up to 30-40 inches of rain," said Brandon Barth of the department. "That's a lot of rain in an area that is already prone to flooding. So, do not go. Do not go down there. The flooding will probably last for several days, if not more."

With evacuations already issued all along the coast, it's probably best if you just move out of Harvey's way.