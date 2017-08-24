Cuban for President: Mark Cuban beats Trump in new poll!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- From Kanye to the Rock, lots of celebrities are reportedly gunning for Trump's job in 2020. But one name on the list that stands out is D-town's own Mark Cuban!

According to a new national survey, the Mavericks owner is leading 42-38 over Trump in the polls. While the poll results are a little early, this just might give Cuban that extra push to actually make a run for the White House.

It’s true - Trump and Cuban have had their differences and Twitter wars. But a Trump-Cuban battle? Now that could be a money mogul match, made in election heaven.