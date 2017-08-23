Texas boys can’t go to school because of long hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONT BELVIEU, TX -- We all know school dress codes can be a little old school.

Four-year old Jabez Oates had only two days of school before he was told to go home and not come back until he chopped off the mop!

Jabez's mom, Jessica Oates, isn't moving an inch. She said, "He's never had a haircut. It's just part of his identity. I feel like my son is owed the same education that all other children in this school district have."

The school said in a statement, "Our local elected board has established policy based on community expectations, and Barbers Hill Administration will continue to implement the said policy."

With a name like "Barbers Hill," is it a surprise they want to cut someone's hair?

"I don't believe that short hair should be required to get an education," Oates said. "That's who he is. I don't believe in it. I will not cut his hair."

Not too far away from Big D, another family is going through a similar situation. Nine-year old Habib Dwabi has been growing his hair for five years to donate to cancer patients, but Joshua ISD says he can't start school until he makes the cut.

Habib's mom, Faye Abunijmeh has started an online petition. She wrote in part "How is a girl's long hair any less disruption or safer than a boy with long hair? It is not fair for all our male students who wish to express themselves and are denied because of an archaic rule."

You know, she may have a point.