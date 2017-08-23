Tony Romo and wife Candice welcome third boy, and his name is Jones

Tony Romo and wife Candice are now the proud parents of THREE boys, with the newest addition sharing a name with the owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

Tony tweeted a photo of the latest edition, saying, “Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built”

Jones Mccoy Romo (where’d they get that first name?) joins brothers Hawkins, 5, and Rivers, 3.

Tony stole the former Candice Crawford away from CW33 a few years back, but we’re not bitter about losing our sports reporter. We’re very happy for the growing Romo empire and will not be the least bit surprised if they do, in fact, build their own basketball team because FUN FACT: Tony is not the only adult in that family with serious basketball skills.

Take a look at Candice going up against a Harlem Globetrotter for CW33’s Inside Sports back in 2010. 🏀😃

