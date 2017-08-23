Spice of Blythe: You can still celebrate the solar eclipse – with food! 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Solar Eclipse Day! I know I know, I’m a little late to the party, but that doesn’t mean this whole week can’t be a celebration.

I did in fact get to watch the solar eclipse and what’s the best way to celebrate? Food! That’s right, at my house yesterday I celebrated with my solar eclipse casserole.

This is a great way to celebrate any event whether you want food, fun or family.

What I did first was went to my fridge and see what we had, how many mouths I had to feed and how much time we had.

Got in there and cracked some eggs, and looked to see what we had from dinner left over. A little asparagus? Throw it in there. Maybe some bacon or sausage? Never fear, put it in there! A little cheese that might be headed to the wrong side? Throw it in there!

That’s right, you can go ahead and put your eggs in there, mix it with a little cream, salt, pepper, and put it all together, and bake it.

Just a little tip from my kitchen to yours: If you have that bacon grease that every good southern cook should have, take a spatula, rub it into your pan and add your mixture on top. Get your oven up to 350 degrees and enjoy the bake. Once it’s almost done, add a little bit of cheese, and you too will have a solar surprise!

My Spice of Blythe is: There’s always reasons to celebrate. Whether it be a solar eclipse that happens every 100 years, whether the family is in town, or whether you have kids that are itching to go back to school at the end of summer. Get those ingredients, throw them in a pot, put a little love in it and put it in your oven. That’s my Spice of Blythe.