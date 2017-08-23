Piglets saved from fire made into sausage for firefighters

A littler of piglets who were saved from a fire that destroyed 60 tons of hay, were turned into dinner for their heroes.

Farm manager Rachel Rivers decided to thank the firefighters that saved 18 piglets and two sows by thanking them with sausage… out of the piglets they saved.

Initially, the firefighters thought the gift was “fantastic,” and posted photos of them barbecuing the sausage on Facebook.

“I’m sure vegetarians will hate this,” Rivers said. ” I gave those animals the best quality of life I could ever give until the time they go to slaughter and they go into the food chain.”

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) believe the piglets were “no better off” from escaping the fire and sent the firefighters packs of vegan sausage “so they can see how easy it is to truly be heroes for pigs – by sparing them all suffering.”

After receiving backlash, the firefighters decided to take their post down to avoid being offensive.

“You do feel sad at the end of it… but to bring them down for [the firefighters] was a good way of saying ‘thank you’,” Rivers said.