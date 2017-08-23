Search is still on for missing Texas sailor from USS McCain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remains of some of the missing sailors from the USS McCain have been located, but the search is still on for the rest.

One of those sailors that went missing in the crash is 20-year-old Texas native, John Hoagland.

Hoagland was in Junior ROTC in Killeen, Texas and once he graduated high school in 2015, he immediately joined the Navy.

On Monday, an oil tanker and the USS John McCain collided near Singapore.

Divers continue to search the flooded areas of the McCain.

"Not to give up hope and we've asked everybody that we know to say a prayer and pray for a miracle that he'll be recovered and that he'll still be alive and healthy," Larry Reed, Hoagland's uncle, said.

The ship remains docked at a Singapore Naval facility.