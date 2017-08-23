× Man arrested for attempting to punch a police horse in the face

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested for attempting to punch a police horse in the face at a festival, according to police.

Police were responding to a disturbance at a beer tent on Saturday during the festival.

Donald Pagan, 59, tried to walk between a column of police horses when an officer asked him to stop.

Pagan got into an “aggressive posture” by quickly raising his fist in an attempt to punch the horse in the face, according to police.

“The horse instinctively jumped back and away from the male which caused a hazard to Mr. Pagan, the officer and to the horse,” police said in a statement.

He was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, interfering with a police horse and resisting arrest.