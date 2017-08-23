It’s all good! Win a chance to see Ricky Martin live in Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're not just livin' la vida loca with Ricky Martin but we're getting crazy with charity! His foundation is a leading voice bringing awareness to human trafficking.

Back in '02 the singer rescued three girls from being sold into prostitution in India. Now, Ricky's asking for your help in helping millions more worldwide.

All it takes is a $10 dollar donation through Ricky's Prizeo page. That automatically enters you for a chance to win a Vegas vacation to see him perform live!

It doesn't stop there, you'll also get to meet Ricky!