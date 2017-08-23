Irving park can connect to your smartphone while you play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING--After 20 long years, Luzon Park in Irving is about to hit the "glo-up."

The city is moving forward with several updates to the equipment, and this park is getting smart.

As a part of the new renovations, the park will be able to work along with a free app on your smartphone to offer interactive options while you play.

"There's been a lot of excitement," said Andrew Harmon, who lives nearby. "So, it'll be interesting to see how well it turns out."

You'll still be able to play on the park the old fashioned way, but this smartphone update may help a few homebodies get some fresh air.

"There's actually a Pokemon stop on the park already," Harmon said. "So there's a little bit of traffic from that. It may just add to it."

Construction for the updates could kick off sometime this year. Better make sure your phone is charged!