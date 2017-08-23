Fort Worth police: Man shot by officers on 820 was carrying knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Two police officers in Fort Worth shot a man whom they say was blocking traffic and holding a knife in the middle of eastbound Loop 820 Monday evening.

Fort Worth PD received several calls of a traffic hazard on 820, near Trinity Boulevard; when officers arrived, traffic was blocked to protect the man and other first responders.

"At one point, the officers were able to see a weapon on the male's hands or body -- apparently a knife. The officers continued talking to this white male, but then all of a sudden, the white male charged against the officers, and they were forced to use their weapons," a FWPD spokesperson said.

The suspect is in serious condition at a Fort Worth hospital. Police are reviewing cameras as part of the investigation.