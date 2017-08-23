Cashing out: Walmart welcomes Uber and Google to its family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS--Walmart and Google are joining forces to spruce up their online shopping experiences.

One of their new features will allow Google express shoppers to voice-purchase products using devices that have Google assistant. Besides making big bucks in the e-commerce arena, this new collaboration could give Amazon a run for its money.

Walmart isn't stopping there.

They're also welcoming Uber to the fam. Their grocery delivery service will be powered by one of the biggest transportation services out there.

Check out the new whips that could show up in your driveway:

Dallas is one of the two cities -- including Orlando-- that will be the first to try it out.

With this kind of teamwork, Walmart just might have the right idea when it comes to "cashing out."