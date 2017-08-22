× Powerball jackpot up to $700 million

One of the nation’s largest lottery jackpots will continue to grow after no grand prize winner was announced in the latest drawing.

Officials say no ticket matched all six numbers after Saturday night’s drawing.

The new jackpot amount, which has a drawing on Wednesday, is up to $700 million, the second largest jackpot in U.S. history.

No one has matched all six ball in more than two months, making the prize grow and get larger every day.

The last jackpot drawing numbers were 17,19,39,43,68 and Powerball 13.

Odds of winning the prize are 292.2 million.