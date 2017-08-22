Missy & Migos? Fans petition to make hip hop stars apart of U.S. history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- Over the past few weeks, people have marched, protested, and even fought over the Confederate statue controversy. While our nation's divided on whether or not to tear down pieces of history, a select few are willing to make up for it by honoring a hip hop legend!

We all know her as Missy 'Misdemeanor' Elliot. But some fans in Missy's hometown of Portsmouth, Va, over two hours from Charlottesville, want to replace the town's Confederate monument with a statue of her. People are 'all in favor' of signing the online petition.

Before critics lose control, remember the 46-year-old rapper, record producer, and dancer has made music history. The petition states that Missy "rose to become a platinum recording artist with over 30-million albums sold. All this without even once owning a slave."

Whether or not this statue idea will stand the rain, this isn't the first petition pushing for hip hop history to be made.

There's another one floating around asking for a redo of the National Anthem to feature Quavo from the music group, Migos.

Over 7,000 supporters think the rapper would make the Banner climb the charts. Some fans even gave a sample on what it would sound like...

If Quavo sang the National Anthem. (Jason Whitlock is somewhere taking a knee) pic.twitter.com/rSLeIzWCQg — rayneutron (@RayNeutron) August 14, 2017