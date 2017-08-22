High school students say they were harassed for wearing ‘MAGA’ hats on HBCU campus

Pennsylvania high school students say they were “harassed continuously” when the entered HBCU campus, Howard University, wearing “Make America Great Again” attire.

The teens were visiting D.C. and decided to go on HU’s campus for lunch. According to Allie Vandee, 16, on Twitter, upon entering the cafeteria, expletive words from a man were shouted at the group she was with. Her friend, Sarah Applequist’s, “Make America Great Again” hat was removed from her head by one of the HU students.

Vandee says that they were continuously harassed by people in the cafeteria and that “students took videos and pictures of us saying we were ‘disrespectful,’ and that ‘use being Caucasian, we should have known better’.”

The students’ chaperones removed the students from Howard’s campus and decided to take them somewhere else for lunch.

Howard University released a response of tweets on the incident.

Howard students represent all that is right about America. 10/10 — Howard University (@HowardU) August 20, 2017

Vandee says the response shown by the school and the students won’t deter her from wearing her “MAGA” attire.