× Dogs euthanized after 8-week-old Houston baby mauled to death

HOUSTON – An 8-week-old boy is dead after being mauled by family pets.

Michael James Obergas was in his bassinet when his parents stepped away and their dogs, a giant schnauzer mix and a Labrador retriever mix, attacked.

Michael was mainly mauled in his torso area. Parents called 911 but his life couldn’t be saved.

The dogs were quarantined by BARC, Houston’s animal control agency. Michael’s dad turned over the dogs to animal control on Sunday where they euthanized and tested them for rabies.

The case is believed to be a tragic accident.

The child’s parents were questioned by HPD’s homicide division, as standard for all deaths involving babies, and released.

The investigation is still continuing.