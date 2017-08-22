Burning SUV led to three-alarm fire in apartments in far North Dallas

DALLAS- A burning SUV caused a three-story apartment building to catch flames in far North Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call at the McCallum Meadows Apartments finding a burning SUV under a section of covered parking. Flames were able to make it to the attic of the three-story apartment building by way of a tree located in front of it.

Firefighters were able to to extinguish the three-alarm fire by deploying hand-lines, limiting most of the damage to the building.

With a total of 24 units in the building, one sustained a majority of the damage with a handful of others having various degrees of smoke and water damage.

There were no reported resident injuries, but two firefighters are being evaluated for heat exhaustion.



Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental in nature.