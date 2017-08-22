3 Reasons Why You Need To Submit Your Photo To The Kim Dawson Model Search Right Now

2017 marks the 20th anniversary of a Dallas institution — the Kim Dawson Model Search. Every year since 1997, the Kim Dawson Talent Agency has hosted an open call for fresh young faces to turn into stars. But what makes this search different from other scouting opportunities?

Kim Dawson Talent Agency Launches Modeling Careers

The easy answer: Kim Dawson launches careers. Erin Wasson, the search’s first-ever winner, went from humble beginnings in Irving, TX to become one of the most recognizable faces in the fashion industry. In addition to print campaigns for Maybelline, Armani, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., Erin has walked runways around the world and been featured on the covers of Italian Vogue, Vogue Paris, Esquire and Elle, just to name a few.

While Erin Wasson is perhaps the most well-known winner, other alums of the Kim Dawson Model Search have made a name for themselves locally, nationally, and internationally. Since finishing as a finalist in 2000, Mimi Roche has gone on to have a successful runway career, appearing in shows for Gucci, Yves St. Laurant, Roberto Cavalli, Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney among others.

2005 winner Ali Michael, known for her signature brows, has graced the pages of W Magazine, Italian Vogue, and Teen Vogue, where she was featured as one of fashion’s fresh new faces alongside Karlie Kloss and Chanel Iman in 2008.

Kim Dawson Talent Agency Discovers Talented Stars

But it’s not just models who get their starts at Kim Dawson. Other talent discovered by the agency includes pop stars Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato as well as actors Chase Crawford (Gossip Girl), Angie Harmon (Rizzoli & Isles), and Thomas Mann (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl).

Thanks to the successful careers of these famous faces, the Kim Dawson Model Search has become a destination for top talent scouts and agencies from around the world.

Interested in starting your own career in the industry? The 2017 Kim Dawn Model Search is open to girls ages 13-22, 5’7″ to 6′ in height, and to guys ages 15–24 between 5’11” and 6’3″ in height. Not the typical 0–4 model size? The search is also open to plus size talent sizes 14–18. Plus, it’s totally free to enter.

The Prizes

This year, with KD Studio sponsoring the Kim Dawson Model Search, the Kim Dawson Agency is awarding two finalists $5,000 scholarships to the KD Studio Conservatory:

2017 Kim Dawson Model Search Winner

$1,000 CASH Prize

Contract with Kim Dawson Agency

$5,000 Scholarship to KD Studio

CW33 Viewer’s Choice Winner (determined by most online votes)

$500 CASH Prize

Contract with Kim Dawson Agency

$5,000 Scholarship to KD Studio

So what are you waiting for? Submit before September 6 for your chance to step into the spotlight.

The 2017 Kim Dawson Model search is sponsored by KD Studios