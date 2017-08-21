Where to watch the eclipse in the DFW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The solar eclipse day is here and while we aren't getting a total eclipse here in North Texas, it will still be a sight to behold.

The peak time will be around 1:10 pm this afternoon for cities in Dallas and Tarrant counties.

For Dallas and Fort Worth, the moon will obscure approximately 75 percent of the sun. The moon will begin its passage in front of the sun at 11:40 am and will end about three hours later.

While residents in North Texas have struggled to find the proper eye protection to view the eclipse, several events are being held in the city where glasses will be available.

The Frontiers of Flight Museum at Love Field will be handing out glasses to the first 300 visitors and people can view the eclipse through their solar telescope.

The University of North Texas Planetarium will have their telescopes set up for the big event and 200 glasses will be handed out.

The Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth will be showing the eclipse on their big screen.

Wherever you decide to watch the rare event, make sure you wear the proper eye protection.