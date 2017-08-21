UT Austin removes four Confederate statues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN - On the campus of University of Texas in Austin, Confederate statues have been removed from campus.

A small crowd watched as, under orders from the University of Texas president, statues of Confederate figures Robert E. Lee, John Reagan, and Sidney Johnston were removed from the university's main mall. Those statues will be sent to the Briscoe Center for Scholarly Study.

The action comes after white nationalists marched last Saturday to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counter protester was killed amid violent clashes between demonstrators.