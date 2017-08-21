North Texas school districts keeping kids inside for eclipse safety

Some North Texas school are keeping their students indoors the first day of school thanks to the solar eclipse.

The school districts are taking special precautions to make sure students don’t damage their eyes when the eclipse arrives.

Fort Worth, Grapevine, Prosper and some Arlington ISD schools all sent letters to parents prior to the first day notifying that proper precautions were made.

Some school will be streaming the eclipse indoors while others have provided a limited number of approved glasses in order to watch it firsthand.