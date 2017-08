FORT WORTH – A body found in the Trinity River a few days ago has been identified as the teen who went missing in the last week.

Tarrant County medical examiners identified the body as Jerry Gonzalez, 16. He would have been a sophomore at Carter-Riverside High School this school year.

Gonzalez’s body was found Friday morning by a dive team with the Fort Worth Fire Department in West Fork of the Trinity River, east of downtown Fort Worth. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.