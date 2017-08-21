Homecoming: US Army SGT surprises mom after 9-month tour overseas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROYSE CITY--Here's a story that'll hit you right in the feels.

US Army Sgt. Rebecca Zernick might be safe from buying Mother's Day presents for a while. A few days ago, she came home and surprised her mom out at Hawaiian Falls Garland after serving a nine-month tour in Kuwait.

"The day that I surprised her, she sent me a text that said 'I don't know where you're at, but I hope you're safe,'" Zernick said.

While Zernick is always happy to give a shout out to her unit, she says there's no place like home.

"I talked to my mom and my sisters almost every day since I've been gone," Zernick said. "So, it's good to be back."