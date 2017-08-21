Eclipse could leave many with solar retinopathy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- Millions across the United States were gazing towards the sky to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse. Hopefully when you looked you had the proper protection for your eyes.

“I would tell you people still do that especially younger children,” Dr. Albert Pang told Newsfix “The reason is because of curiosity. When everyone says the solar eclipse is happening now what you do is automatically take a look.”

That’s right even with plenty of warnings, you know somewhere out there someone didn’t listen, and ended up with solar retinopathy.

Dr. Pang with Trinity Eye Care says that the scary part about solar retinopathy is that the impact would not even be noticed until hours after the fact.

“If you have a solar retinopathy or sun burn to the macular, you’ll notice that the vision will start to diminish the second day you’ll have a black spot in front of you that is not going away,” Dr. Pang said.

Unfortunately, once the damage is done there is no cure.

“There are reports over and over again on the internet about people that 30 years ago when the looked at the solar eclipse in 1979 are still suffering from the after effects of it.”

So take care of your eyes because a total eclipse is coming in seven years and you wouldn’t want to miss that.