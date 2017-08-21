Dallas police searching for suspects who robbed, fatally shot man at 7-Eleven

DALLAS – Police are searching for three suspects who robbed and fatally shot a 35-year-old man at a 7-Eleven in Dallas.

Officers found the victim shot in the head next to a gas pump around 11 pm Sunday night in Dallas’ Red Bird area.

According to police, three men ran up on the victim and started pushing him before shooting him. They stole his belongings while he was on the ground.

The suspects were seen running towards a nearby apartment complex, Pebble Cover, after the shooting, witnesses say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.