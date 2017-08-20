UT football player gets scholarship during surprise magic trick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, TX -- One University of Texas football player got a magical surprise he'll never forget.

Walk-on Senior Garrett Graf thought he was part of a magic trick, but didn't realize the act was actually all for him. With the help of Coach Tom Herman and Magician Robby Bennett, the offensive lineman was about to learn the football program is picking up the tab for his last year of school.

The magician opened up by poking fun at Graf, "I like this. Genetically, you are the school colors. This is great."

Then, things got real when Bennett surprised Graf pulled out something way better than a bunny.

Based on the team's reaction, it's easy to see how much Graf means to the team, so it was his turn to say a few words, "There's a lot of guys that deserved this just as much, if not more than I do, but I promise you guys I won't let you down. I appreciate this more than you can possibly imagine. This has been a childhood dream of mine to be here, and to experience this, it's unbelievable so thank you guys, thank you coach."

After thanking his teammates, he went on to thank the man who made it happen: his coach.

Congrats, Garrett! Make Texas proud.