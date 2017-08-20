Texas girl’s makeup review going viral after DRAMATIC day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS -- Hey ladies, how much would you pay for your makeup to stay on all day?

Sophia from Texas got the most bang for her buck for her NYX Makeup Setting Spray, and even posted a review on it! It's what she said in the review that's getting a lot of attention.

Take a look:

This review is getting a lot of internet buzz, and even gained attention from YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star:

Hahaha this setting spray review on #Ulta though pic.twitter.com/oVr2isGOJU — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 16, 2017

One user asked the real question:

My go-to drugstore setting spray but like lowkey @ person who wrote this review, u good? Lol pic.twitter.com/JdHqgUd1kJ — Krystal (@kkrystalmarie) August 16, 2017

Be right back, we're going to go get some of that spray before they sell out!