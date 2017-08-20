PornHub says Millennials just aren’t into boobs anymore!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's yet another opportunity for everyone to blame Millennials.

This time, we're not talking their obsession with selfies or expensive avocado toast, we're talking their lack of interest in boobs. Yep, breasts!

PornHub did a study and found that the much-maligned generation, well just isn't that into breasts.

"I could see where this could happen because of more attraction to athletic girls and a transition away from the chest that's where you kind of see a mesh of the new preference for younger audiences,” says Mitch of Redefine the Relationship Podcast.

The study says PornHub visitors between the ages of 18-24 are 19% less likely to hunt for cha chas in the search bar but users aged 55 - 64 are 17% more likely to search.

Josh, of the Redefine the Relationship Podcast, says, "I think the older generation is into a curvier lady like that because there’s a lot of the old noir, these pin up girls were really popular then and I think it’s more nostalgic back into those days."

So millennials aren't into knockers, who cares? Well, breastaurants care. Restaurants like Hooters and Twin Peaks, a low interest in boobs is leaving their restaurants hanging. The number of Hooters locations has already dropped by 7% from 2012 to 2016 and there doesn't seem to be a solution in sight.

So what are millennials into?

"It seems like everybody is so different, you can the trends on Instagram, Facebook and things like that,” says Lauren, of the Redefine the Relationship Podcast. "It’s really hard to describe because I feel like it varies a lot."

That could be one way to put it, or maybe Sir Mix a Lot had it right this whole time!