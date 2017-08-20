North Korea threatens U.S. with a ‘merciless strike’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA -- North Korea is back at it again with the threats!

As if you couldn't already cut the tension with a knife, North Korea is now threatening the U.S. with a "merciless strike." Apparently the N.K. isn't happy that South Korea and the U.S. are going to be running military drills for 10 days, and are just adding fuel to the fire.

"North Korea knows this is a wholly defensive, for whatever they may say for public consumption, they know this is a defensive exercise," Defense Secretary James Mattis said.

Just last week, North Korea threatened to nuke Guam and now claim they can target the U.S. anywhere, anytime.

At the end of the day, actions speak louder than words. Let's just hope North Korea is all bark and no bite.