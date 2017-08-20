Jaylon Smith makes his NFL debut

ARLINGTON, TX — The Cowboys came home in style, Saturday night, topping the Colts 24-19 with some dazzling plays from Dak and the starting crew. But the biggest highlight was Jaylon Smith, taking the field to play in his first football game since his devastating knee injury 19 months ago.

“It’s been a long journey and like I’ve told all of you guys, my clear eye view of focused vision, determined belief, earned dreams, it’s got me here today,” said Smith. “And it’s something where I really appreciate the Joneses and everybody in the Cowboys organization for me and like I said, it’s just the beginning.”

Jaylon recorded one strong tackle in his brief playing time, but just being out there playing is a minor miracle after a lot of medical pros said he’d never play again after he tore his ACL and LCL in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

“I love those doubters,” Smith said. “I’m just thankful to have this opportunity to be able to share on the biggest platform, that you can overcome anything.”

“It’s an amazing story and everything he’s done, just his attitude more importantly after what he went through,” Dak Prescott said. “Just his fight all last year of getting back and getting healthy, I was happy to see him out there doing well.”

Of course playing a few plays in a preseason game and becoming an all-pro player are two very different things. But if the last year and a half has taught us anything, it’s don’t bet against Jaylon Smith.