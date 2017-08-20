Civil rights activist Dick Gregory dead at 84

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Hollywood is reeling from the death of the legendary Dick Gregory.
Gregory had a long list of accomplishments: comedian, actor, and civil rights activist at the top of the list.
"We black folks are the only people in the history of the planet that went through what we went through and offer education over liberation," Gregory said. "You've got to treat people who are liberated different than people who are just educated."
Dick Gregory died Saturday night from reported heart failure at the age of 84.
The twitterverse exploded with condolences and kind words.
Chris Rock posted this message on Instagram:
Jesse Jackson tweeted:
Last year, our very own Yolonda Williams got an inside look at this heroes life when he stopped by the NewsFix studios.
A legend taken too soon. Rest in Power, Dick Gregory.