Boom Box: Greatest albums made by women

DALLAS --It's time to give just the ladies some shine!

A list of 150 of the greatest albums made by women was recently compiled by women across NPR and public radio. Now this list, consisting of albums from 1964 to today, rethinks music and places women at the center of it all.

We have to admit, it’s a pretty good one. Some of our favorite artists made the top 20.

Janet Jackson’s break out album, Control, and the album that gave us the classic Greatest Love of All, Whitey Houston’s self-titled debut both made the list.

Just missing the top 10, Like a Prayer, Madonna’s fusion of gospel, funk, soul and pop and the album that made every woman elevate their mind and want to burn incense, Baduizm by our very own Erykah Badu.

Amy Winehouse Back to Black and Beyoncé’s Lemonade both landed in the top 10.

In the top five, we have Missy Elliot with Supa Dupa Fly. She was the first female artist to rap, sing, write and produce every song on a major rap release. Next, we have, Aretha franklin I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You in the fourth spot.

I Put a Spell on You, Nina Simone came in at number three. In the second spot we have, Lauryn Hill, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which was a flawless album.

And the number one spot goes to Blue by Joni Mitchell. Musically it reflects Mitchell’s belief in what she's called "the feminine appetite for intimacy."

What woman can't relate to that?!