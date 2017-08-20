Boom Box: Artists who hate their biggest hits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Have you ever been to a concert and been disappointed because the artists didn't do your favorite song? Usually, it's one of their biggest hits.

Well, you're not alone and it seems like sometimes they do it on purpose.

You see some artist hate some of their biggest hits. Why? Too many reasons to name, but most commonly, it's because they just don't think it's a good song, even if it did top the charts.

For instance, Madonna she hates her famous hit, Like a Virgin. She has performed it on occasion but has publicly discussed how she hates to hear it on the radio.

Then there's the Beastie Boys. Their most popular song Fight for your Right to Party was one they stopped performing because they felt people really didn’t get the sarcasm.

Another artist who has a song on their resume they hate is Lady Gaga. She hates her song Telephone. Her hating this song is surprising because it’s the song she did with Beyoncé, and Queen Bee makes everything better! Lady Gaga says there is no shade to Beyoncé, she just has a bad emotional connection with that track and that`s why she doesn't like the song anymore.

Other artists that hate their hit songs include Sting, R.E.M., Led Zeppelin and even Frank Sinatra. Interesting, huh?

People.com has the article if you want to see for yourself!