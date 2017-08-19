Thousands gather for Dallas anti-white supremacy rally

DALLAS — Things got tense at city hall as thousands gathered Saturday for the “Dallas Against White Supremacy” rally.

A Dallas group called In Solidarity held the rally. It’s a movement spurred on by what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia exactly one week ago.

#RallyAgainstWhiteSupremacy Massive crowd along with heavy equipment barricading them in to avoid Charlottesville like rogue vehicle. @CW33 pic.twitter.com/rjwWjHI4wD — Jake Young (@ItsJakeYoung) August 20, 2017

The Dallas Police Department warned they would be ready.

“We will have the largest contingent of officers at any planned or unplanned event in the City of Dallas,” DPD said.

And that contingent included DPD, the Department of Public Safety, Dallas Sheriff’s Office, Garland PD and Grand Prairie PD. No counter protests have been advertised, but barricades are in place to keep protesters in their place.

In Solidarity’s stated goal as a group is “to create real change through unity, mutual respect and education.” Those are three things we hoped to see in abundance in downtown Dallas.